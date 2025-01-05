RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

RADCOM Trading Up 4.2 %

RDCM stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of RADCOM worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.