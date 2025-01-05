Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $555.00 to $720.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $881.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $866.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.14. Netflix has a one year low of $466.53 and a one year high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,761 shares of company stock valued at $125,713,484 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

