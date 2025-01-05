Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Price

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $160.58 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,988.23. The trade was a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

