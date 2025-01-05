Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 185233609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing
In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,188,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,085,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,868,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,719,864.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 166.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
