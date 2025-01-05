Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 185233609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,188,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,085,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,868,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,719,864.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 166.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.