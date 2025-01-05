JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.27) and last traded at GBX 1,063.84 ($13.22), with a volume of 22285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,062 ($13.19).

JPMorgan Indian Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 42.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £735.09 million, a P/E ratio of 694.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,021.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,015.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Indian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £49,250 ($61,180.12). Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.

Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

