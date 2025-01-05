Neometals (LON:NMT) Trading Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Neometals Ltd (LON:NMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 160,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 80,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

Neometals Stock Up 32.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.83, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

