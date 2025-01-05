Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.94 ($0.30). 57,860,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 31,702,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.86 ($0.27).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £345.29 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tullow Oil

In related news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,844.72). Corporate insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

