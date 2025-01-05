Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) vs. MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Head to Head Survey

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soluna and MGT Capital Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $39.87 million 0.50 -$29.20 million ($14.56) -0.16 MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.86 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soluna.

This table compares Soluna and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -75.30% -45.29% -24.41% MGT Capital Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MGT Capital Investments beats Soluna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company owns and manages a bitcoin mining facility in LaFayette, Georgia. It also leases space to third parties and self-mining operations; and provides hosting services for third-party owners of miners. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Georgia.

