Contrasting Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Minerals and Energy Fuels”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $1.41 million 0.00 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Energy Fuels $38.66 million 29.20 $99.86 million ($0.22) -26.09

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Applied Minerals has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Minerals and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Minerals and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals N/A N/A N/A Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67%

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Applied Minerals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also offers natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through employees, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 is based in Eureka, Utah.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

