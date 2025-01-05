Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $65.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.3 %

RVMD opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. This trade represents a 9.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $1,510,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,116,561.20. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,544 shares of company stock worth $6,754,306. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.