Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Financial Survey

AstraZeneca and Bionomics are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionomics has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and Bionomics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $51.21 billion 4.01 $5.96 billion $2.09 31.70 Bionomics $10,000.00 446.82 -$15.49 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Bionomics.

20.4% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Bionomics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Bionomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Bionomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 12.68% 30.01% 11.42% Bionomics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AstraZeneca and Bionomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 2 6 2 3.00 Bionomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AstraZeneca presently has a consensus price target of $89.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.47%. Bionomics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,060.81%. Given Bionomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bionomics is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Bionomics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; BenevolentAI for drug discovery for systemic lupus erythematosus; and Absci Corporation for AI-driven drug discovery against an oncology target. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. It also develops BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that has completed phase 1 clinical trial that targets cancer stem cells; and BNC105, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of refractory colorectal cancer and phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company has a collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to identify novel a7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor PAMs suitable for the treatment of cognitive disorder. Bionomics Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Eastwood, Australia.

