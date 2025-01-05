Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $254.92

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

SBA Communications stock opened at $201.80 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.83. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

