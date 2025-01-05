Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) PT at $41.00

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,595.02. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,381 shares of company stock worth $5,328,422. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after buying an additional 214,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 364,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 288,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

