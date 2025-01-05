The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $128.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.56.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,145,000 after purchasing an additional 762,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after purchasing an additional 958,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after buying an additional 486,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

