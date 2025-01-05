AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 35.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,029 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

