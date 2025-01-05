Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $171.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

DLR opened at $181.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.72.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

