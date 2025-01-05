Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$85.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,094.98. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$65.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.65. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.35 and a one year high of C$91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

