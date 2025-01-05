National Bankshares Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$21.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on T. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.06.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$19.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.68. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$19.10 and a 12-month high of C$24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The company has a market cap of C$29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

In other TELUS news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,138,000.00. Also, Director Marc Parent purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,964.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

