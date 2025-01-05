TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$37.50 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.88.

BCE stock opened at C$34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.07. BCE has a twelve month low of C$31.99 and a twelve month high of C$56.18.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

