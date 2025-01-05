Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of AR opened at $34.94 on Friday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.57 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

