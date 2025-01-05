National Bankshares Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$38.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QBR.B. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.31.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Quebecor
Quebecor Stock Down 1.1 %
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Stock Average Calculator
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.