Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.74, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $22,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,880,041.70. This represents a 69.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,528 shares of company stock valued at $37,031,290. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

