Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $242.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $215.59 on Friday. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,108,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

