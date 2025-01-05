Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) & Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head-To-Head Review

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Accolade has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -18.16% -18.43% -10.35% Dazed -55.24% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accolade and Dazed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 3 11 0 2.79 Dazed 0 0 0 0 0.00

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $8.96, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Dazed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Dazed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $441.03 million 0.63 -$99.81 million ($1.03) -3.34 Dazed $450,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dazed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

Summary

Accolade beats Dazed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion services to commercial customers; and navigation, care, and advocacy solutions. In addition, the company offers medical consultations that connect patients to qualified condition-specific specialists for adult and pediatric care; and primary care and mental health support solutions. It serves employers who provide employees and their families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

