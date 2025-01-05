Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. Xometry has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $498,245.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $39,518.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,834.64. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,279 shares of company stock worth $1,162,332. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xometry by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xometry by 44.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 153,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

