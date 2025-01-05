Scotiabank Downgrades Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) to Sector Perform

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.57 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.50. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ventum Financial cut Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.69.

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

