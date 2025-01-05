Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $3.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $425.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 46.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after buying an additional 601,177 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 121.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,569,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 3,052,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 345,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $6,470,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

