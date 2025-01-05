Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $71.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

