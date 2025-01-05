Analysts Set Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price at $173.60

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Sunday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

ARCH opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.57. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.