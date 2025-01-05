Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Rating Lowered to Tender at Ventum Financial

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.57 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.55. Ventum Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

