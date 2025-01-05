Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Rating Lowered to Tender at Ventum Financial

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.57 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.55. Ventum Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
