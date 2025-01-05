Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

In related news, Director W D. Minami acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at $440,370.07. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

