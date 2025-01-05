Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $16.46. Zymeworks shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 203,172 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 157,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $2,333,466.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,185,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,448,474.02. The trade was a 1.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $853,556.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,881,578 shares in the company, valued at $215,336,433.66. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zymeworks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

