Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.79. 729,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,994,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

