LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 234138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Specifically, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 407,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 519,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.