Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $475.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $425.32 and last traded at $432.27, with a volume of 1045369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.80. The company has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

