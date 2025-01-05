EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EQT traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 725018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

Insider Activity at EQT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $562,494,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in EQT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after buying an additional 7,290,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,418 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,979,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.