International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,209,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,268 shares.The stock last traded at $222.83 and had previously closed at $219.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.65.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.26. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.