Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 2% on Insider Selling

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 1,292,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,307,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Specifically, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Airship AI Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Airship AI by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airship AI by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

