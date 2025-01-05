International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $223.58 and last traded at $223.19. Approximately 1,513,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,005,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.65.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

