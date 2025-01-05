Plug Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 81,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,022 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 1,354,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,777 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

