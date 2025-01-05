CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 2.2% on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $420.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $359.69 and last traded at $354.99. Approximately 812,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,707,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.34.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 703.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.72 and a 200-day moving average of $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

