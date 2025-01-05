Pacific Biosciences of California Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,843 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 193% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,699 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.74. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $544.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

