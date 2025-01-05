Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 31,036 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,845% compared to the typical volume of 1,596 put options.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 121.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 600,208 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $8,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,141.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 432,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 293,238 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company cut Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of AM opened at $15.56 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

