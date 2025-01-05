JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 167,546 call options on the company. This is an increase of 139% compared to the typical volume of 70,225 call options.

NYSE JPM opened at $243.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. jvl associates llc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

