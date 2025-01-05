Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 82,630 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 274% compared to the average daily volume of 22,091 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,671,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

