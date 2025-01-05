Investors Purchase High Volume of Oklo Call Options (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 83,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average volume of 44,837 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

In other news, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Stock Up 24.7 %

NYSE:OKLO opened at $27.25 on Friday. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

