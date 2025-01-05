Investors Purchase High Volume of Oklo Call Options (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 83,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average volume of 44,837 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo
Insider Transactions at Oklo
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oklo Stock Up 24.7 %
NYSE:OKLO opened at $27.25 on Friday. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.
About Oklo
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
