Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,978 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 233% compared to the average daily volume of 4,198 call options.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $48.85 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.