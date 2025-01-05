British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £9,772.20 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Aedy bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £9,772.20 ($12,139.38).
Mark Aedy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Mark Aedy acquired 2,120 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £9,243.20 ($11,482.24).
British Land Stock Up 0.9 %
BLND stock opened at GBX 362.40 ($4.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.30 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($5.81). The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.18.
British Land Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 500 ($6.21) to GBX 480 ($5.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 448.33 ($5.57).
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
