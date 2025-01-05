British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £9,772.20 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Aedy bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £9,772.20 ($12,139.38).

Mark Aedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Mark Aedy acquired 2,120 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £9,243.20 ($11,482.24).

British Land Stock Up 0.9 %

BLND stock opened at GBX 362.40 ($4.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.30 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($5.81). The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.18.

British Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 500 ($6.21) to GBX 480 ($5.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 448.33 ($5.57).

Read Our Latest Analysis on British Land

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.