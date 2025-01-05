Stuart Lewis Purchases 774 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lewis bought 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £3,072.78 ($3,817.12).

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 403 ($5.01) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.70 ($5.21). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 357.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 857.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.36).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

