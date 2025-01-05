Elementis (LON:ELM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on the stock.
Elementis Stock Down 1.0 %
ELM stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £834.19 million, a PE ratio of -3,540.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 116.71 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 169.80 ($2.11).
About Elementis
