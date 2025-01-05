Elementis (LON:ELM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on the stock.

Elementis Stock Down 1.0 %

ELM stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £834.19 million, a PE ratio of -3,540.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 116.71 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 169.80 ($2.11).

Get Elementis alerts:

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.